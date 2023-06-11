LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed and another was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4 p.m. on South Frontage Road near Gnatt Trail.

Troopers said a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle, carrying two people, was traveling north on South Frontage Road while a 2006 Freightliner box truck was traveling south on South Frontage Road.

The box truck attempted to make a left turn onto a private road and was hit by the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

The driver of the box truck did not sustain any injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.