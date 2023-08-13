LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed and one was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County Saturday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 9:20 p.m. on Harris Springs Road at US 221.

Troopers said a Kia sedan was traveling north on Harris Springs Road, ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, overturned and hit the railroad at US 221.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger was injured but not taken to the hospital for their injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

