UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Union County Saturday evening.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6:40 p.m. on West Springs Highway, about 2 miles south of Jonesville.

Troopers said a Chevy Silverado, carrying two occupants, was traveling east on West Springs Highway, ran off the road, hit a tree and caught on fire.

The passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

