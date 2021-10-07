1 killed, 2 hurt, including infant, during crash in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed and two others were hurt, including an infant, during a crash in Cherokee County Thursday evening.

Troopers said the crash happened at 6:21 p.m. on SC 18 near Bridges Farm Road.

According to SCHP, a 2007 Saturn SUV was traveling west on SC 18 while a 2010 Hyundai SUV was traveling east. The Saturn traveled off the right side of the roadway, lost control, traveled back left of center and was hit by the Hyundai.

The driver of the Saturn died. The passenger, an infant, who was not seatbelted was hurt and taken to the hospital, troopers said.

The infant as not yet been identified.

Troopers said the driver of the Hyundai was also injured and taken to the hospital.