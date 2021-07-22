1 killed, 2 injured in crash after man runs from deputies in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed and two others were injured in a crash after a man ran from deputies Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies saw Dalton Suttles driving on NC Highway 209 and attempted a traffic stop.

Deputies said Suttles did not stop and continued driving westbound on Highway 23/74 towards the Haywood/Jackson line.

After several minutes into the pursuit, Suttles intentionally drove into oncoming traffic and continued driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of US 23/74, according to the sheriff’s office. He struck a vehicle head-on resulting in the death of one of the passengers in the victim’s vehicle and injured two others.

Suttles was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, six counts of felony failure to appear, misdemeanor failure to appear and fleeing to elude arrest.

Suttles was taken to Mission Hospital where he was treated and released. He is being held in the Haywood County Detention Center under no bond with more charges pending.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred yesterday evening when Mr. Suttles made his choice to intentionally drive the wrong way on a highway which led to the crash that took the life of an innocent person. Suttles choices have changed the lives of the innocent, their families, and everyone else involved in this incident to include the law enforcement officers and first responders that assisted. Choices like the one Suttles made tear at the very core of our society. If he had complied with the law when requested by law enforcement to stop his vehicle on the shoulder of the road, this tragedy would have been avoided. Our sincere prayers are with the families of the victims. Rest assured, this case will be brought to justice.” Sheriff Christopher

The following agencies assisted in the pursuit: Waynesville Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.