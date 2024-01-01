SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver was killed and four people were injured in a crash on I-85 Sunday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 10:37 p.m. on I-85 SB near mm 75.

Troopers said a Ford pickup truck that was traveling northbound on I-85 crossed the median and hit two other vehicles that were traveling in the southbound lanes.

The driver of the Ford pickup was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other drivers and passengers were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.