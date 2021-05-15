1 killed after crash on Business 85 in Spartanburg Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic crash accident wreck_112453

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Business 85 near Bryant Road that killed one person Saturday morning.

Troopers said, the driver of a 2004 Toyota Sedan was traveling South on Business 85 near Bryant Road. The driver travelled off the left side of the road, lost control of the vehicle and travelled off the right side of the road. They stroke an embankment, fence and overturned.

There were no other passengers or cars involved, according to SCHP.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

