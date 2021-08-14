19-year-old killed during crash on SC-101 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed during a crash Saturday morning.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Emanuel Addison Hart, of Greenville.

Troopers said the crash happened at 4:55 a.m. on SC-101 near West Gap Creek Road.

According to SCHP, the driver of a 2015 Ford Escape was traveling south on SC 101 while the driver of a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling north.

As the Ford was making a left turn on to West Gap Creek Road, it was hit in the rear by the Volkswagen.

According to the coroner, Hart’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

The coroner said Hart was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

