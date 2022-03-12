SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – There was a fatal car crash Saturday morning in Spartanburg County that resulted in one death.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Chesnee Highway around 6:06 a.m.

Troopers said the driver was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo west on private property when they hit a curve, traveled across Chesnee Highway, hit another curve then hit a fence.

The driver’s identity has not been released.

This crash is currently under investigation by the SCHP.