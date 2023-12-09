GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said a man died after a crash Saturday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, the crash occurred around 1:25 a.m. at the intersection of US 25 Bypass and West Laurel Avenue.

Officials said the man was entering the intersection when his vehicle was hit on the driver’s side by a pickup truck.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The coroner’s office identified the man as 85-year-old David Rearden, of Edgefield.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.