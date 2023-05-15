GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a woman was killed in a crash Monday morning.

According to the highway patrol, the crash occurred at 10:40 a.m. on Highway 254 about 2.2 miles east of Hodges.

Troopers said a 2018 Ford SUV was traveling north on Highway 254 when it crossed the center line and hit a 2015 Dodge Ram that was traveling south head-on.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead on the scene after the vehicle became engulfed in flames.

Greenwood County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as Charli Lee Chasteen, of Honea Path.

The driver of the Dodge was flown to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.