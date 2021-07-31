Coroner identifies man during crash on Highway 295 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed in a crash on Highway 295 Saturday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 3:00 a.m. on SC Highway 295 near Moss Berry Road.

The driver of a 2008 Ford Fusion was traveling north on Hwy. 295 when they crossed the center line and hit a 2006 Honda Pilot head-on, troopers said.

Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt, entrapped and had to be removed from the vehicles.

According to troopers, the driver of Honda Pilot was taken the to hospital and the driver of the Ford Fusion died at the scene.

The Spartanburg County Coroner identified the victim as Waynedricus Brown, 44, of Spartanburg.

This crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.