1 killed in crash on Holiday Dam Road in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed in a crash Thursday morning in Anderson County.

The crash happened at 10:09 a.m. on Holiday Dam Road near Charles Burton Road.

Troopers said the driver of a Toyota Tacoma was traveling west on Holiday Dam Road when they traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected, traveled off the left side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned ejecting the driver.

According to SCHP, the driver was the only person in the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.