SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed in a crash on I-85 Friday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 9:14 p.m. on I-85 SB near mile marker 68.

Troopers said a Toyota SUV and a Mazda sedan were traveling south on I-85 when the Mazda attempted to pass the Toyota. The units collided causing the Mazda to run off the side of the road and hit a guard rail.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

The driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

