GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash that happened Saturday night.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 9:28 p.m. near Old White Horse Road and Keeler Mill Road.

Troopers said a 2002 Jeep was traveling north on Old White Horse Road while a 2000 Toyota was traveling south. The two vehicles collided and the Jeep traveled off the right side of the road.

There were three occupants in the Jeep. Each was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, who was the sole occupant, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.