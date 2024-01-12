GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Greenwood County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 5:44 p.m on US 25 Bypass near Burgess Drive.

Troopers said a 2007 Toyota pickup was traveling north while a 2012 Toyota sedan was traveling south when the two collided.

The pickup traveled off the right side of the road and hit a ditch. The sedan traveled off the left side of the road into a private driveway.

Troopers said the driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene. Their identity has not been released.

The driver and passenger in the pickup truck were not injurd.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.