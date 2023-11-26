LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after one person was killed in a house fire Sunday morning in Laurens County.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, around 5 a.m., deputies responded to Fort Lindley Road in Laurens in reference to a structure fire.

Upon arrival with Fire and EMS responders, officials confirmed that an individual was entrapped in the home and later pronounced dead as a result.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is also investigating the fire.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.