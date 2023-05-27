GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after a motorcycle collision that happened Friday afternoon.

According to highway patrol, the crash occurred around 12:13 p.m. on I-85 near mile marker 52 about two miles south of Greenville.

Troopers said a 2019 Volvo sedan and a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle were traveling south on I-85 when the motorcycle hit the sedan in the rear.

The driver of the sedan was the sole occupant and was not injured.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a nearby hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries on Saturday.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

