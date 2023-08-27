LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Laurens County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. on Highway 76 near Hickory Tavern.

Troopers said a Dodge SUV was traveling west on Highway 76 when it traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected, traveled off the left side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.

Officials said the driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.