SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed after a home invasion shooting early Saturday morning.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, around 2 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of George Street in reference to a home invasion.

Upon arrival, officers were directed by a man toward the front door of their residence. Once inside, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Spartanburg County Coroner identified the man as Robert Douglas Bivings, 66, of Spartanburg.

Witnesses informed police that the shooting was related to an earlier home invasion.

The Spartanburg Police Department is looking for multiple suspects, possibly two males.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spartanburg Police Department or

call Crime Stoppers at 1.888.CRIMESC.