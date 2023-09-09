SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed in a shooting Friday night in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 100 block of Sims Lane around 11 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located an individual in the driveway who had been shot.

Deputies said nearby residents advised them that another subject had gone back into the residence.

SWAT and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation. Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.