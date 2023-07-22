ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, officials responded to South Towers Street near Hampton Street around 3 a.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 26-year-old Derrick Lamar Wiley, Sr., of Anderson.

Wiley was taken to a nearby hospital, later succumbing to his injuries.

The coroner’s office said it appears that Wiley was attending a party with a large gathering of people and was involved in an altercation resulting in being shot multiple times.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Anderson County Coroner’s Office and the Anderson Police Department.