POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – One lane of Interstate 26 West on the Saluda Grade in Polk County will close from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on four consecutive days in advance of a comprehensive drainage project.

North Carolina Department of Transportation said a contractor will close the climbing lane on I-26 West starting Monday, Feb. 7, in order to place a safety barrier. This operation, from mile marker 65 to mile marker 62.5, will end late Thursday, Feb. 10. The operation is weather-dependent.

Watson Contracting of Franklin will repair or replace existing drainpipes beside and under the interstate that were damaged by heavy storms in 2018, NCDOT said. The contract includes lining existing pipes, boring new pipes and building a new shoulder berm gutter. As well as installing a new guardrail and paved ditches.

According to officials at least two lanes of traffic will remain open during most construction, however, occasional lane closures will be utilized to safely perform the work.