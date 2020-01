JACKSON CO., NC (WSPA) – Check your tickets! A $1 million winning Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing was sold at a convenience store in Jackson County.

The winner bought the ticket at the Catamount Travel Center on US-441 North, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The $2 ticket matched all five numbers: 2 – 9 – 17 – 36 – 67

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.’

Saturday’s Powerball drawing had no jackpot winner which means Wednesday’s drawing is worth $394 million.