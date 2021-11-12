1 of 2 children accidentally shot in Greenville Co. dies at hospital

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One of the two children accidentally shot in Greenville County died at the hospital Thursday.

We previously reported that two children suffered gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon at a home on Staunton Bridge Road.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the two children were shot while playing outside the home. He said it happened when older, adult-aged family members were target practicing outside.

Deputies said they arrived on the scene and learned that two victims, a male child and a female child, were taken to the hospital prior to their arrival.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the victim 4-year-old Jeremiah Groves, Jr., of Greenville, died Thursday.



An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

This case remains under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.