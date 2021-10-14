1 person, 2 animals exposed after rabid skunks confirmed in Oconee Co. and Lancaster Co.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed that one person and two animals were exposed after rabid skunks were confirmed in Oconee and Lancaster County.

According to DHEC officials, a skunk found near Lee Drive and Richey Road in Fair Play, has tested positive for rabies. One person was exposed and has been referred to their healthcare provider.

A second skunk found near Cimmeron Road and Langley Road in Lancaster, has also tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. Two dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

Both skunks were submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on October 12, 2021, and were confirmed to have rabies on Oct. 13.