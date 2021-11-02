1 person, 2 dogs exposed to rabid skunk in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person and two dogs were exposed to a rabid skunk in Pickens County.

The skunk found near East C Avenue and Glazner Street in Easley tested positive for rabies Monday.

The person was referred to a healthcare provider and two dogs will be quarantined as required by the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

DHEC said it’s important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease.

