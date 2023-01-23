ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person along with two dogs were exposed to a rabid feral cat in Anderson County.

The cat was found in the area of Firetower Road and Highway 252 near Honea Path on January 19, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The person who was exposed was referred to their healthcare provider while the two dogs were quarantined.

The cat was confirmed to have rabies on January 20 after testing at DHEC’s laboratory.

This is the second rabid animal in Anderson County in 2023. Eight were found in Anderson County last year.