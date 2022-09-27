ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – State health officials said one person along with two pets were exposed to a rabid skunk last week in Anderson County.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said the skunk was found near Conneross Road and Circle Drive in the Townville area.

DHEC said the skunk was submitted for testing on Friday and was confirmed to have rabies on Monday.

The two dogs that were exposed will be quarantined while the person was referred to their healthcare provider.

This is the fourth animal to test positive for rabies in Anderson County this year. There have been 55 rabid animals statewide.