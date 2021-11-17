1 person, 8 animals exposed to rabid skunk in Pickens

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – One person and eight animals were exposed to a rabid skunk in Pickens Monday.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a skunk found near Penrose Circle and Allgood Bridge Road in Pickens tested positive for rabies.

One person was potentially exposed and has been referred to their healthcare provider, DHEC said. One dog, six goats and one donkey were exposed and will be required to quarantine.

The skunk was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on November 15, 2021, and was confirmed to have rabies on November 16, 2021.

DHEC said it’s important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease.