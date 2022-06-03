PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed in a Friday afternoon crash in Pickens County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on North Highway 11 at 3:27 p.m.

Troopers said a driver of a 2000 Peterbilt dump truck was traveling north while a driver of a mail truck was traveling south.

The driver of the mail truck was traveling too fast for the condition and was hit by the dump truck, S.C. highway patrol said. The driver of the mail truck then traveled off the left side of the road and hit a ditch.

The driver of the mail truck was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

Their identity has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation by SCHP