SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that one person died on Harrison Bridge Road in Simpsonville after being struck by a vehicle.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as being 85-year-old Louis Mangieri, of Simpsonville.

Mangieri was declared dead on the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

The incident happened at the Quik Trip gas station at 200 Harrison Bridge Road.

This case remains under investigation.