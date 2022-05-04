PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – One person and a pet were exposed to a rabid bat in Pickens County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the bat was found near Silver Ridge Drive and Silver Crest Drive and submitted for testing on Monday.

Tests confirmed rabies the next day.

One person and a cat were exposed to the bat. The person was referred to their healthcare provider while the cat was quarantined.

The bat was the fifth animal to test positive for rabies in Pickens County this year.

There have ben 25 rabid animals statewide in 2021.