1 person shot at Clinton park, police & SLED investigating

CLINTON, SC (WSPA) – Police and state agents are investigating after one person was shot Wednesday afternoon in Clinton.

According to the Clinton Police Department, officers responded to the Laurens County Hospital around 3:30pm after a victim arrived there with severe injuries from a shooting.

Investigators said the shooting happened at Oak Street Park near the corner of Oak Street and Centennial Street in Clinton.

Police said that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called to assist with the investigation due to the severity of the victim’s injuries.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, according to police.

No arrests have been made in the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Captain Tyrone Goggins with the Clinton Police Department at 864-833-7512 or Crime Stoppers at 864-682-7463.