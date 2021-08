GREER, SC (WSPA) – One person was shot and another was detained Monday afternoon in Greer.

According to the Greer Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 1:45pm on North Avenue.

Police said one person was detained and that there is no safety risk to the public at this time.

The shooting is being investigated by the Greer Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

