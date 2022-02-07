1 rescued from fire at Asheville apartment building

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – One person was rescued from a fire at an Asheville apartment building Sunday afternoon.

According to the Asheville Fire Department, crews were called to the Bartlett Arms Apartments on Bartlett Street around 12:30 p.m. for a fire alarm.

Firefighters said there was heavy smoke coming from the five story building when they arrived.

While searching the building, firefighters were able to rescue a semi-conscious person. That person was taken to the hospital and their condition is not known at this time.

The fire was put out before it could spread to other units in the building, the fire department said.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.