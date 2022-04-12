ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Firefighters rescued a driver who was trapped inside an overturned tractor trailer late Tuesday afternoon along Interstate 85 in Anderson County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:30pm on I-85 southbound at mile marker 8.

The Townville Volunteer Fire Department said a tractor trailer overturned, trapping the driver.

Firefighters were able to rescue the driver through the sleeper compartment in the truck.

There was also a diesel fuel leak in the crash, according to the fire department.

Pictures from the scene showed that the tractor trailer overturned into the woods.

I-85 southbound was blocked for around three hours due to the crash but began to reopen by 8:30pm.