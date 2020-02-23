1 shot, 1 charged after Union Co. shooting

UNION CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say one person is in the hospital and another is in custody after a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Buffalo community of Union County.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to South Street around 1:00pm for a report of a shooting.

The sheriff’s office said the victim – a 45-year-old man – already been taken to Union Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was then flown to Spartanburg Medical Center where he is in surgery.

Deputies have charged 45-year-old John Robert Arnette with Attempted Murder in connection with the shooting.

Arnette is being held in the Union County Detention Center.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.