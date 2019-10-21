1 shot, 1 in custody in Anderson Co., deputies say

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – One person was airlifted to the hospital and another person was detained after a shooting in Anderson County, Monday afternoon.

Deputies said the shooting happened shortly before 5:00pm on Gilbert Street near Anderson.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and found a victim who had been shot at least once. That person was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

A suspect was detained, according to deputies.

There’s no word yet on any charges.

Detectives and forensic investigators are investigating the shooting.