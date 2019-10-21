1 shot, 1 in custody in Anderson Co., deputies say

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – One person was airlifted to the hospital and another person was detained after a shooting in Anderson County, Monday afternoon.

Deputies said the shooting happened shortly before 5:00pm on Gilbert Street near Anderson.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and found a victim who had been shot at least once. That person was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

A suspect was detained, according to deputies.

There’s no word yet on any charges.

Detectives and forensic investigators are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Biltmore Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store