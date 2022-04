ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – One person is in the hospital after they were shot Tuesday evening at an Anderson apartment complex.

According to the Anderson Police Department, the shooting happened around 7:45pm at the Friendship Court Apartments on Mauldin Street.

Police said the victim was shot in the thigh and taken to the hospital.

A suspect had been detained but there’s no word yet on any charges, according to police.

