SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was shot at a business Thursday evening in Spartanburg.

The shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. at Marco’s Pizza on W.O. Ezell Boulevard.

Spartanburg Police said they were looking for a suspect but they did not know if the shooter left on foot or in a vehicle.

There’s no word yet on the condition of the victim.

