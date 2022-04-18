GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person was shot Monday night at a Greenville County apartment complex.

The shooting happened around 9:15pm at the Assembly Apartments on Assembly View Circle.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to find a man in a stairwell who had been shot at least one time.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, deputies said.

There’s no word yet on any suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.