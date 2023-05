GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was shot at a liquor store Friday afternoon in Greenville.

The shooting happened at Bobby’s Liquor on Laurens Road around 2 p.m.

Greenville Police said the suspect ran from the scene and they have set up a perimeter and are actively tracking the person.

There’s no word yet on the victim’s condition.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.