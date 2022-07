SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was shot Tuesday night at a Spartanburg County apartment complex.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the Quail Pointe Apartments on East Blackstock Road shortly after 9:30 p.m for a report of gunshots.

Deputies said they responded and found a man in the parking lot near the J building who had been shot.

There’s no word yet on the victim’s condition.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.