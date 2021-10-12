1 shot by deputy after Anderson Co. chase

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was shot by an Anderson County deputy after a chase Tuesday afternoon.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop at 1:50 p.m. on Lee Street in Anderson.

Deputies said the suspect failed to stop in the stolen vehicle which started the chase.

The chase ended on Highway 8 at Interstate 85.

During the conclusion of the stop, at least one deputy discharged their firearm striking the suspect at least one time, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Anderson County Office of the Coroner has responded to the scene.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said all deputies are OK.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been asked to respond to investigate.

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area at this time.

