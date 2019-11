GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say one person has been taken to the hospital after they were shot during a home invasion, Saturday afternoon.

According to Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Long Pond Court in Greer for a burglary in progress.

When deputies arrived on scene, they say they found a victim with at least one gunshot wound.

That victim’s condition is not known at this time.

Deputies are still on scene investigating the shooting.