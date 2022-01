ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A man was flown to the hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon in Anderson County.

The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Forest Lane near Starr, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a man was shot at least one time. The victim was taken to the hospital via helicopter.

Detectives and forensic personnel are at the scene of the shooting, deputies said.