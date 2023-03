GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, EMS received a call around 8 p.m. to Mayflower Ave. regarding a shooting.

Deputies said when they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital.

There is currently no word on any suspects and the incident does appear to be isolated, according to deputies.

7NEWS will update as more information becomes available.