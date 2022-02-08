1 shot in Anderson Co., investigation underway

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after one man was shot in Anderson County Tuesday morning.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:55 a.m. deputies were called to an address on Charles Reed Road. Upon arrival, deputies located an adult man that was shot at least one time. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and his condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives and Forensic Personnel responded and their investigation is underway.