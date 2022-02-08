1 shot in Anderson Co., investigation underway

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after one man was shot in Anderson County Tuesday morning.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:55 a.m. deputies were called to an address on Charles Reed Road. Upon arrival, deputies located an adult man that was shot at least one time. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and his condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives and Forensic Personnel responded and their investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store