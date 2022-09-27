GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is in the hospital after a fight led to a shooting Tuesday night at a Greenville County home.

The shooting happened at a home on Cline Street in the Taylors community, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said four men were visiting the home when a fight broke out and the homeowner was shot at least once.

The men left the home in a tan Chevrolet Tahoe with one headlight out, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.